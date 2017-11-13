Wausau church holds active shooter training - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau church holds active shooter training

By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

A Wausau church is preparing for the worst after the latest mass shootings. St. Paul's United Church of Christ in downtown Wausau held an active shooter training Monday evening with the goal of saving lives.

"In light of recent tragedies in the nation, the church shooting, the Vegas shooting, we just thought it would be good to do training as civilians what to do in crisis situation like that," said Tania Grisham, the media coordinator for the church.

The church invited businesses, residents and other churches to attend the training led by the Wausau Police Department.

"It's an unfortunate fact but it's a fact just the same that these things can happen anywhere at anytime, something we have to acknowledge as a community and be prepared," said Wausau police officer Max LaPorte.

The church said that after the Texas church shooting they realized they weren't prepared if the same thing happened there. Now, they're making changes to how they operate.

"It was a little scary wondering the what-ifs, the what could happen," said Grisham. "We've always had locking doors but now we lock our doors during church service."

Grisham said the church is a welcoming place, but any changes made are for the safety and security of church-goers.

"We want people not to be scared to come to church," said Grisham.

