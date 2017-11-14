Burton inks NLI to run track at UW-Milwaukee - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Burton inks NLI to run track at UW-Milwaukee

Posted:
By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Enne Burton is officially a Division I athlete. 

Monday afternoon at Wausau East High School, the senior track star signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her academic and athletic career at UW-Milwaukee. 

"It feels really good," the newest Panther said. "It feels really good to continue my forward and reach my goal."

Even with her long term sights set on her collegiate career, Burton says she's got some unfinished business this upcoming Spring.

"My goal is to improve by the same amount I've been each year," she said. "Dropping whole seconds and getting to the finals at state and getting on the podium at state."

"I think she can keep moving forward," her coach, Pete Corfield said. "We're going to try to get her down to the state meet and try to get her to finals and if that happens, she'll have a chance to challenge the school records."

