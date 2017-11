An early morning fire destroyed a Portage County bar early Tuesday morning, according to the Rosholt Fire Department.

Crews responded just before 1:30 a.m. to Lake Helen Pub & Grill.

No one was inside at the time and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Fire fighters were still on scene around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday checking for hot spots.

