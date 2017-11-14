Sessions considers a Clinton Foundation special counsel - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Sessions considers a Clinton Foundation special counsel

Posted:

By ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Attorney General Jeff Sessions is leaving open the possibility that a special counsel could be appointed to look into Clinton Foundation dealings and an Obama-era uranium deal. The Justice Department made the announcement Monday in responding to concerns from Republican lawmakers.

In a letter to the House Judiciary Committee, which is holding an oversight hearing Tuesday, the Justice Department said Sessions had directed senior federal prosecutors to "evaluate certain issues" raised by Republican lawmakers. President Donald Trump has also repeatedly called for investigations of Democrats.

The prosecutors will report their findings to Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.