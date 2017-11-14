Seminole Heights shooting: Tampa PD investigates suspicious deat - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Seminole Heights shooting: Tampa PD investigates suspicious death blocks away from 3 recent murders

SEMINOLE HEIGHTS, Fla. -- Tampa Police are investigating a suspicious death in the Tampa neighborhood of Seminole Heights. When asked if it was connected to the three recent murders in the area, TPD said they are "treating this as if it's related until we know differently."

Police responded to a report about shots fired just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived on scene, they found a deceased adult male in the area of N. Nebraska Avenue and E. McBerry Street. It appears as if the victim was killed by an apparent gunshot wound, according to TPD. 

The victim's name has not been released at this time.

There is a massive police presence on the scene. Forensic evidence is being collected. Police are asking residents to avoid the area of Nebraska Avenue between Osborne Avenue and Hillsborough Avenue as they investigate.

