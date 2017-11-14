Stove Top creates gut-friendly Thanksgiving dinner pants - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Stove Top creates gut-friendly Thanksgiving dinner pants

(CNN) — Talk about a turkey of an idea.

Thanksgiving just got a little easier for those of us that like to go back for seconds, and even thirds.

Stove Top Stuffing has designed fashionable unisex pants with an elastic waistband.

An image of the stuffing is placed high and fits right over your belly.

Stove Top says it wants to allow people to, “Enjoy more of Thanksgiving in comfort and style.”

It will cost you about $20 while supplies last.

Okay, the pants may not be so flattering, but they are for a good cause.

Stove Top is donating $10,000 of the proceeds to the Feeding America Charity.

To order a pair of pants, click here.

