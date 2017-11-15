UPDATE: Authorities ID victim of fatal crash in Waupaca County

Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Waupaca County on Saturday.

The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office says Travis Sieckert, 26, of Waupaca died in the crash.

The sheriff's office says the crash happened at 2:43 a.m. on Highway 22, about one quarter mile south of Rural Road, in the Township of Dayton around 2:43 a.m. Saturday.

The crash involved a northbound semi-tractor pulling a trailer and a southbound pickup truck.

Authorities say the pickup truck crossed the center line and crashed into the semi-tractor pulling a trailer. Both vehicles caught fire as a result of the crash.

Officials say Sieckert was the driver of the pickup truck. He died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the semi-tractor was not hurt.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Waupaca Police Department, Waupaca Fire Department, Waupaca County Hazmat, Wisconsin State Patrol, Waupaca County Highway Department, and Gold Cross Ambulance.