7 injured, 5 teens behind bars: Police chase ends in Milwaukee crash

Five suspects, between the ages of 12 and 17, are in custody following a police chase and crash that injured seven people.

An SUV flipped upside down and damaged two other vehicles near 25th and Wells streets in Milwaukee around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

An official with the Wauwatosa Police Department said officers from the Suburban Violent Crimes Task Force were trying to stop a stolen Jeep, which was wanted in connection with at least one armed robbery.

Police told WISN-TV seven people were transported to the hospital for evaluation. All victims have minor injuries, according to police.