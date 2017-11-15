Racine County dog has 'sex change' to save his life

A Chicago dog who made his way to a Racine County rescue facility had an emergency "sex change" surgery to save his life after bladder stones had become

lodged in his penis, Woof Gang Rescue's executive director said.

Jodie Hoffman Ruffalo said the shepherd, named Bishop, was surrendered to Chicago Animal Care and Control by a family he'd had for seven years. An examination revealed that he had bladder stones that would need urgent attention.

Hoping to avoid the 7 p.m. Monday deadline for euthanasia, Chicago officials contacted Woof Gang Rescue for help, Ruffalo said.

A potential adopter for Bishop was found, but a subsequent exam showed that Bishop was in extreme pain because the bladder stones were lodged in his penis near the bone, unable to be broken up and removed.

To avoid putting Bishop down, Ruffalo said the decision was made to perform a "sex change" operation on the dog.

Bishop -- now named "Bishy," according to Ruffalo -- was said to be doing well Tuesday after the initial surgery. A follow-up procedure will need to be done in the coming days to remove additional bladder stones.

Ruffalo said the emergency surgery was long, risky and expensive. Contributions to Bishy's care can be made on the YouCaring.com website.