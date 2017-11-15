Brown Co. teen suspected of shooting man over girl

Investigators believe the motive for a shooting in Allouez was a dispute over a girl, according to the Brown County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect has been identified as Adolfo Angel Gonzales, 17. He has been booked in the Brown County Jail on a charge of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.

The shooting happened Monday night outside a duplex on Libal Street, near the roundabout intersection of East Allouez Avenue.

Officers discovered a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the neck. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is in stable condition, officials say.

Deputies say suspect Gonzales ran from the scene, got into a car, and drove away. He was later located at a home on Day Street and taken into custody.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office says investigators believe the shooting happened because the suspect and victim were in a dispute over a 17-year-old girl.

"We believe that the victim is Mr. Gonzales's intended target in the shooting. We believe that this incident is related to a relationship dispute over the same girl," says Chief Deputy Todd Delain.

Gonzales is expected to make his initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

Tuesday afternoon, Action 2 News went back to the Allouez neighborhood, to speak with neighbors who share the duplex where the shooting happened.

David Irish says he heard yelling and multiple gun shots late Monday night – scaring him so much, he went into the basement to hide with his family.

“There hasn't been any problems. I feel pretty safe here, yeah. After last night, not so much," he says. “There was definitely an altercation going on, and then two gunshots after.”

Irish, who lives with four young children, says he feels it may be too risky to let his kids outside to play.

“They're all young. The oldest one's 11. So kind of scary,” Irish says.

Brown County officials say this incident is a rarity – as the neighborhood is usually a safe one.

“We don't have these type of incidents that occur,” says Chief Deputy Delain. “We're fortunate to live in Northeast Wisconsin. It's rare to have this type of incident occur.”

Deputies say the incident was targeted, and that the public is not in danger. They continue to collect evidence and the shooting remains under investigation.