Ex-firefighter: I can't get fair trial in Marathon County in sex case

A former Wausau firefighter and paramedic accused of sexually assaulting a 29-year-old female patient while she was in the back of an ambulance contends he cannot get a fair trial in Marathon County, according to records reviewed Wednesday.

And Clifford "CJ" Heiser is raising questions about the woman's memory and credibility and contends key evidence against him was obtained illegally, according to the newly filed motions.

Heiser, 33, is charged with two felonies - third-degree sexual assault and misconduct in office - and two counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree sexual assault in the Sept. 12 incident. Heiser resigned from the fire department after the allegations were made and has pleaded not guilty.

No trial date has been set.

The investigation began Sept. 13 after the woman from the Wausau area was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, the fire chief has said. Heiser was arrested after DNA tests revealed his saliva was found on the woman's breast, according to court documents. The patient also told investigators Heiser put his fingers inside her vagina, the records show.

Heiser argues pretrial publicity in newspaper, TV and radio stories and comments made by city leaders about the need to "gain back trust from the public" has "so prejudiced" his right to an impartial trial that it must be moved elsewhere, according to one motion filed Monday.

In another, Heiser seeks access to any of the victim's medical, counseling and drug- or alcohol- treatment records.

Heiser contends the woman may have taken drugs prior to needing an ambulance and those may have affected her "perception," court records say.

Heiser also wants the judge to throw out statements he made to police as involuntary because he was not given proper Miranda warnings while under arrest. Because of that, DNA samples were wrongly obtained as "fruit of the poisonous tree" and cannot be used as evidence, Heiser argues.

Circuit Judge Greg Huber has not set a date for a hearing on the motions. A status conference is scheduled Jan. 4.