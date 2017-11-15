SPECIAL REPORT: Chronic wasting concerns

Wildlife researchers in Wisconsin need hunters to test their deer to fill gaps in knowledge about Chronic Wasting Disease.

Resources for CWD research have dwindled according to the Wisconsin Veterinary and Diagnostic Lab.

But, the Director of Outreach, Dr. Keith Poulsen says that doesn't mean the disease is gone.

He says hunter help is essential to studying CWD.

Josh Holland will bring you more about the questions both hunters and researchers have Thursday on Newsline 9 at 10.