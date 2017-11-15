Police and citizens break down barriers over coffee

Police officers and community members shared conversations over a cup of coffee Wednesday morning.

The fifth Coffee with a Cop event took place at Wausau's 6th Street Filling Station with the Wausau Police Department.

Officer Nate Stetzer said these events allow locals get to know the officers better and ask any questions.

"It's just an opportunity for us to get to know people who live in Wausau as well," Stetzer said.

The restaurant provided free coffee to anyone stopping by and free breakfast for the officers.

Stetzer said the department enjoys doing events like this and is excited for more this year.

"It's why I joined the force," Stetzer said. "I like bringing the community together."