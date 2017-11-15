UPDATE: Old domestic issue prompts Northwoods school lockdown

UPDATE: Officials said the domestic incident that lead to the lockdown of a Rhinelander area school Wednesday happened in the past but was reported as a current issue.

The call was related to a domestic/child custody issue that was previously dealt with, according to the Rhinelander School District.

"People were talking about this past issue in public and it was reported to law enforcement as current," a press release from the district said.

Here is the full statement from the district:

"This call is related to a domestic/child custody issue that has been previously dealt with. People were talking about this past issue in public and it was reported to law enforcement as current. Detectives have spoken with all parties involved and continue their investigation. The School District of Rhinelander and law enforcement take these issues very seriously and as stated prior, work collaboratively to ensure the safety and security of our children and staff."

Crescent School was on lockdown Wednesday morning as a precaution after a domestic incident in the area, according the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said a someone at an area business called to report a conversation that was overheard about someone going to the Rhinelander area to cause issues at the school.

Deputies and school staff locked down Crescent School and officers went to other area schools as a precaution, the sheriff's office said.

The Rhinelander School District and law enforcement worked to ensure the safety and security of children and staff, officials said.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and Rhinelander School District were assisted by the Rhinelander Police Department, Minocqua Police Department, and the Three Lakes Police Department.

There is no word on when the lockdown was lifted.