Four people hospitalized after Medford apartment fire

Four people were taken to the hospital after an apartment fire in Medford Tuesday evening, according to the Medford Police Department.

Authorities said when officials arrived to the building on Division Street and 2nd Street at about 5:30 p.m. one person was trapped on the second floor.

The three residents who were trapped and a Medford Police Officer were taken to the hospital for smoke-related injuries, according to police.

Officials believe the fire started on the first floor of the four unit complex.

An investigation is underway. Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.