Marathon County Crime Stoppers: Traveling pickpockets

RIB MOUNTAIN (WAOW) - Marathon County investigators now say a pickpocket scheme in Rib Mountain in late October appears to be the work of traveling professional credit card thieves.

An elderly shopper at Jo Ann Fabric in Rib Mountain reported Oct. 20 that a woman stopped her with questions about where things could be found in the store, Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy Dale Ruechel said.

While the woman was distracted with the questions, a man reached into her purse left unattended in a cart and ripped off her credit cards, he said.

Investigators have linked the thieves to a similar theft in Green Bay the day before. There's evidence also of victims in the Fox Valley, Eau Claire, the Twin Cities and Waterloo, Iowa.

The suspects are white, believed to be in their 30s or 40s and are driving a grey 2015-2018 KIA Sedona minivan.

With the holiday season, Crime Stoppers reminds shoppers to be vigilant in keeping a close eye on their wallets and purses to avoid having them stolen.

If you have information about the pickpockets or information on any other crimes, please contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers.

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

Type: Submit a tip on-line at www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org

Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.



All messages are encrypted to ensure anonymity.

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.