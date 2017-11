MERRILL (WAOW) - Our Petsavers from Lincoln County are named after Rachel and Ross in the "Friends" television show.

The two short-haired kittens are grey in color and have other siblings at the shelter in Merrill.

The fee for kittens is $80 and that includes their spay or neuter, vaccines and microchip.

There are many adult cats available as well at both the shelter and PetSmart in Rib Mountain.

For more information call 715-536-3459 or click here.