Ex-Manawa mom, 23, reaches plea deal in child abuse case

WAUPACA (WAOW) - A 23-year-old former Manawa woman accused of locking her two-year-old son in a car seat for hours, sometimes overnight, reached a plea deal that changed a felony charge to a misdemeanor, according to online Waupaca County court records.

Jazzmine Morin-Muthig pleaded no contest Tuesday to misdemeanor battery after prosecutors amended one felony count of physical child abuse recklessly causing harm in an incident that happened a year ago, court records said..

The deal involved a deferred prosecution agreement, meaning if Morin Muthig, who now lists her address as Fond du Lac, stays out of legal trouble for one year, the case will be dismissed, court records said. If not, she will be sentenced for battery.

Police were alerted to Morin-Muthig's behavior and some bruises on the child by his 25-year-old father in mid-November 2016, the criminal complaint said.

A woman who knew the child's grandmother told investigators she heard Morin-Muthig yell and swear at her son and threaten to "beat him" if he did not behave, the complaint said.

Morin-Muthig's mother told investigators she saw her daughter hit the toddler hard enough to leave marks, the complaint said.

People who knew the mother told investigators she would "lock" the child in a car seat almost everyday for "naps or discipline," the complaint said.

The document was not clear whether the car seat was in a car or in the mother's home.