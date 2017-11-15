Bill in Portage Co. marine's memory proposes improved health care for veterans

Senator Tammy Baldwin has introduced a new bipartisan legislation under "Jason's Law."

It was created in honor and memory of a Portage County Marine veteran, Jason Simcakoski, after he died from an accidental opioid overdose at the Tomah VA.

The original law, passed last year, strengthened opioid prescribing guidelines at the VA, put in place stronger oversight, and accountability, and provides safer and more effective pain management services for veterans.

"We are introducing bipartisan legislation to take the next steps to make sure that our veterans have the highest quality treatment for pain for physical illness for mental illness, regardless of where they get their care, in the VA or the community," said Sen. Tammy Baldwin, (D) Wisconsin.

Sen. Baldwin was with the Simcakoski family in the nation's capital to introduce the new bill.

"Obviously what happened to Jason, the health care system needed to be fixed somehow otherwise Jason would still be alive today but in the future we just want to make sure no other veteran runs into the problem Jason did," said Jason's father, Marv Simcakoski.

"When a veteran moves from the VA system and actually crevices their treatments in the community in private clinics with doctors that aren't employed by the VA, often there's a gap in information," said Sen. Baldwin. "With regards to that patients records, whether they already have prescription for opioid medications, and often times if they get those prescriptions in the community, that information doesn't get sent back to the VA and a lot of prescribers who work in the private sector haven't gone through the retraining that the VA workforce has."

Marv Simcakoski said the family plans to start a foundation in memory of his son, in the near future. It will benefit veterans.