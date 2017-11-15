New bill would give women easier access to birth control

A new bill aims to improve women's health care access.

State Representative Katrina Shankland (D-Stevens Point) introduced the measure Wednesday. It would allow women to fill their birth control prescriptions 12 months at a time.

Current plans only cover 30-90 days, requiring women to return to pharmacies every few months.

"This really serves as an unnecessary barrier," said Shankland. "Especially for women who live in rural areas, women who are managing multiple responsibilities like several jobs, women who have limited transportation options."

According to Shankland, research shows a 12-month supply of birth control can reduce unplanned pregnancies by 30 percent and lower abortion rates by 46 percent.