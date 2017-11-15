DNR gives more information about new hunting age rules

Ahead of gun-deer season, hunters have questions about mentored hunting. Children younger than ten can now hunt in Wisconsin as of Saturday when the minimum age was eliminated. Newsline 9 tracked down the answers.

"I remember hunting with my dad when I turned 12, it'll be cool to get my son out a little earlier," said Brett Jolly, a Central Wisconsin father. "Right now he shoots a 22 and he's great with a 22."

Jolly says he's looking forward to hunting with his six year-old son, Nash, in the future. He could take him out in the woods this year, but says he personally doesn't think he's ready.

"He's not physically big enough to hold a regular deer rifle," said Jolly.

Under the law, there are a few changes. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) posted a video on Facebook to clear up some confusion.

In the video, DNR Chief Warden, Todd Schaller, said, "the mentor cannot shoot or fill the tags of the mentee while they're participating in a mentored hunt."

Some adults were looking for answers, wondering if children can hunt right away and if they need hunter's safety.

"It is in effect right now and our system is set up to sell a license to somebody under ten years old," said Kevin Wallenfang, a DNR deer policy expert. "As long as they're hunting with a mentor, somebody else that has been through hunter safety and is an adult, they don't have to go through hunter safety."

Now, both the mentor and mentee can also each have a gun, although Jolly said he will stick to just one.

"If I'm taking my son out to sit in the woods there's no reason for two of us to have a gun. If I need to take it from him," laughed Jolly. "You know when your kid is ready."

While Jolly plans to wait until next year to take his son out, he said ultimately it should be up to the parents.