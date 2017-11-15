Wausau couple faces federal charges involving 110 lbs. of pot - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau couple faces federal charges involving 110 lbs. of pot

MADISON (WAOW) - Federal prosecutors say a Wausau husband and wife are charged in a conspiracy to distribute about 110 pounds of marijuana.

The indictment issued in U.S. District Court says Xiong Lo, 52, and Ying Lo, 38, operated the conspiracy for six months, starting in January 2015, prosecutors said in a statement Wednesday.

The pair is also charged with two counts of money laundering. Prosecutors say the couple used more than $10,000 from the marijuana distribution scheme to purchase property in California and Florida in 2015.

Local, state and federal authorities were part of the investigation, prosecutors said.

