UPDATE: Elderly women identified in deadly Shawano Co. crash

By Curtis Rauen, Evening Producer
SHAWANO CO. (WAOW) -- The two elderly women killed in Shawano County crash have been identified, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.

Bernadine Bartz, 74, and Meta Bartz, 80, were killed after their Buick crashed into a semi-truck, officials say.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. on County Highway G and County Highway A near Gresham.

Authorities say the car failed to yield and was hit by a semi on County Highway G.

Both the women were wearing seatbelts.

The 56-year-old male semi driver from Bryant was not hurt.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

