Wausau residents experience poverty through simulator

Dozens of Central Wisconsin residents got a feel for what it's like to live in poverty at The Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist in Wausau. After being broken into groups, they faced a month's worth of poverty challenges in an hour Wednesday evening.

Organizers said the goal is to raise awareness and understanding for those living in poverty.

"We might be working with people, or families, or children, and students that may be working in poverty," said Shannon Charbarneau of the Poverty Task Force. "It allows us to develop that empathy and to understand what their life situations may be."

Attendees were given limited resources along with numerous financial responsibilities. Organizers said that oftentimes participants develop a sinking feeling in the first 15 minutes of the simulation.

"Having to choose what bills to have to pay, how to provide transportation, how to determine if they're going to be evicted or not," said coordinator Jackie Carattini. "If we can have just a little bit of empathy and understanding from walking a mile in someone elses shoes, then that's what we want to do."

NAOMI's Poverty Task Force has conducted four simulation events, with several more planned.

"To reach as many people as we can I think is the goal, and then to take action," said Charbarneau. "I believe this spring or this summer we are going to try to collaborate as a poverty task force and to move forward with something in place so that we can support families, students, [and] community."