Athletes of the Week: Connor and Carter Kurki helping lead Iola-Scan to state title

Iola-Scandinavia football head coach Scott Erickson describes his program using the word family. From personal experience, he knows the feeling of playing alongside of a brother.

"I got to play sports with my brothers and it's special," he said.

Connor and Carter Kurki are this week's Newsline 9 Athletes of the Week. Connor has orchestrated an 11-2 record from under center while Carter has gained nearly 1,000 all purpose yards.

"Those two guys are talented they're very special," their coach said. "They've impressed."

The sophomore says he prepared all summer long, focusing on protecting the ball and working on improving relationships with his play makers.

"(Quarterback) reads, (quarterback) throwing drills, going through stuff with other players getting ready," Connor said. "We have a lot of options we can go to, it's not just one or two players."

One of those weapons is older brother Carter.

"He helped me a lot last year and really got me ready," the QB said.

"Since we we're knee high to a grass hopper," the junior said. "We built up this chemistry over the years."

Together the two have many more seasons left in football, basketball and baseball. But for now, they're eyeing a gold ball at state.

"This is awesome," Carter said. "I'm playing in state for a second time with my brother."

"We'll be able to talk about this for the rest of our life," Connor said. "I'll be able to share this with my family."