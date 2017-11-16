UWSP men basketball falls in season opener to St. Olaf, 60-45; w - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UWSP men basketball falls in season opener to St. Olaf, 60-45; women blow out Alverno

By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
STEVENS POINT Wis. (WAOW) -

The UWSP men's basketball team shot less than 30 percent from the floor Wednesday night in its opening season loss to St. Olaf, 60-45, at Quandt Fieldhouse.

The Pointers didn't have a single player record more than 10 points. 

For St. Olaf, sophomore Nate Albers led all scorers with 20 points, including five 3-pointers.

UWSP travels to Iowa this weekend to face Buena Vista University on Saturday. 

Pointers women's basketball dominates in opener

The UWSP women's basketball team won its season opener at home Wednesday night, 67-35, against visiting Alverno College.

The Pointers defense was stout all night as the Blaze failed to score more than 10 points in any quarter. 

Carly Cerrato and Kellan Schmidt led the pointers with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Just like the men's team, the women travels to Iowa this weekend to continue its non-conference schedule.

