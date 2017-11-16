US opposes Nazi speech, but will vote no at UN to banning it - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

US opposes Nazi speech, but will vote no at UN to banning it

Posted:
By Molly Koweek, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
By JOSH LEDERMAN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The United States government wants you to know: It really doesn't like Nazis.

But at the United Nations this week, the U.S. plans to vote against an annual resolution that condemns the glorification of Nazism. That's from State Department officials.

Although it may seem counterintuitive, officials said free speech protections and other problems with the resolution make it impossible for America to support the document.

Introduced by Russia, the resolution calls on all U.N. nations to ban pro-Nazi speech and organizations, and to implement other restrictions on speech and assembly.

