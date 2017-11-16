Stevens Point council members discuss housing developments after Kmart closes

The property owner of Kmart in Stevens Point came forward with plans for a new development after the store closes in January.

City Council members said the plan involves building new housing for community members and UW-Stevens Point students.

"I'm really excited about this proposal, it's much needed," Stevens Point Alderperson Tori Jennings said.

After the city reviewed the recent housing study, Mayor Mike Wiza said it's time to start renovating.

"I think it's a good fit," Wiza said. "It would do a lot for the north side of Division Street."

The proposed plan includes an apartment building with about 300 units.

Some UW-Stevens Point students like Troy Lee said they agree with the plan, but think it should also include something similar to Kmart for convenience.

"I know students run to Kmart for practically everything so adding something like that to the plan would be better," Lee said.

Jennings said that in the plan, the property owner does leave room for a commercial business to move in.

The proposed plan is still up for discussion and Mayor Wiza said the committee will meet again in January after the store closes for further details.

"I'm excited to see the details of this project," Wiza said.