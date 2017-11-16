Younkers parent company to close 40 stores in 2018

The Bon-Ton Stores, the parent company of store brands such as Boston Store, Younkers, and Carson's, announced Thursday morning a plan to close 40 stores in the coming year.

The announcement was made in the release of the company's third quarter results, which were down nearly 7 percent.

The store closures will enable to company to move forward "with a more productive store footprint," the statement said.

The company, which maintains dual headquarters in York, Pennsylvania and Milwaukee, did not disclose which stores might be on the chopping block.

"We believe that the actions we are taking position us to drive improved and consistent financial performance over the long term," Bon-Ton CEO and president William Tracy said in a statement. "With our new merchandising initiatives in place and more seasonable November weather, we are already seeing a positive comparable store sales trend and believe we are well-positioned for a successful holiday season.”

Newsline 9 reached out to the parent company to see if the Wausau Younkers will be impacted.

"While we have completed a detailed analysis of our stores, negotiations with landlords are ongoing and we have not yet provided details regarding any specific store locations," said the VP Public Relations & Special Events of Bon-Ton, Christine Hojnacki.

We also reached out to Mayor Robert Mielke.

His office said, "He had no opinion and did not want to comment."

Younkers is the last major department store in the Wausau Center Mall. There are also locations in Marshfield and Plover.