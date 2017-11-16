ESPN's College GameDay in Madison for Wisconsin-Michigan game

ESPN's College GameDay is heading to Madison Saturday.

It's the 7th time GameDay has visited UW-Madison.

The national pregame show will air from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Kickoff is at 11:05 a.m. at Camp Randall Stadium.

College GameDay was in Madison a year ago when the Badgers hosted Ohio State.

All visitors are welcome at College GameDay, and admission is free.

On Saturday, Observatory Drive will be closed from North Park Street to North Charter Street, except for lot 9, 10 and 11 permit customers, who will need to show their permit to enter their lots.Metro Transit Route 82 will be on a detour starting Wednesday night until Observatory Drive is reopened. The bus operates from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. each night. All other Metro Transit bus routes will continue normal operations.

The game is on FOX at 11 a.m.