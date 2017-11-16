Northwoods students create ornaments for Capitol Christmas Tree

Students at a Northwoods elementary school created holiday ornaments for the Capitol Christmas Tree in Madison.
The Three Lakes students created snowflakes out of toilet paper rolls.
This year, the Capitol is celebrating its 100th birthday. The theme inspired the student's crafts.
To see more ornaments from around the state, search #WICapitolTree on Facebook and Twitter.
