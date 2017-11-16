Milwaukee advocacy group calls for Lincoln Hills to close

Advocates from a youth group, formerly incarcerated youth, and representatives from the faith community, government officials and the Milwaukee Common Council will demand the closure of the Lincoln Hills youth prison Thursday at a press conference.

They said they will also call for county officials to stop the flow of young people into this dangerous facility.

Lincoln Hills/ Copper Lake School has been under federal investigation for three years, and despite interventions and leadership changes.

The school had a recent rash of staff abuse, sending several workers to the hospital. Three staff members were attacked by inmates last weekend.

Milwaukee County said it planned to pull its inmates from Wisconsin's only secure youth prison back in 2016, putting the future of the Lincoln Hills School in limbo.

Abuse of the inmates has been an issue previously. Over the summer, a federal judge said that the prison for boys was a "troubled institution" that overuses segregation, pepper spray and shackles on inmates. State representatives have since tried to roll back that injunction, saying the staff are not safe without those protections.

A Lincoln Hills School employee was fired for excessive use of force and three others quit after they were put on paid leave as authorities investigate allegations of prisoner abuse.

Youth Justice Milwaukee posted a petition four months ago, asking Governor Scott Walker to close the facility.