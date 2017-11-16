Wausau Firefighters promote men's health by growing mustaches

Wausau firefighters are turning up the heat, on their faces!

Many members of the department are growing out their mustaches this month.

They're doing it to raise awareness about men's health and to get involved in the community.

Throughout November, various nationwide initiatives promote cancer related charities.

However, the firefighters can't grow full beards because of the masks they have to wear when they're on the job.

"We have to keep a clean jaw line," Firefighter Paramedic, Corey Parsch said.

The department is encouraging people to donate to the Movember Foundation, which is a group devoted to tackling men's health issues.