Farm Bureau grocery survey puts Thanksgiving meal tab at $47.26

MADISON (WAOW) - The typical Thanksgiving dinner costs a little less this year, according to the Wisconsin Farm Bureau's annual grocery store survey.

The meal of turkey and all the trimmings cost $47.26 - down 54 cents from a year ago - and when served to 10 people amounts to less than $5 a person, spokeswoman Amy Eckelberg said Thursday.

The average price for a 16-pound turkey was $20.96 - or $1.31 a pound - which was down about $1 from a year ago, the Farm Bureau reported.

"The survey shows that food prices are extremely stable," Eckelberg said. "This is the lowest price the survey has reflected since 2010."

Wisconsin Farm Bureau members collected price samples of 12 Thanksgiving food items in 33 communities in October and November. The shoppers looked for the best possible prices, without taking advantage of special promotional coupons or purchase deals.

The average prices found in the survey:

Wis. 2016 Wis. 2017 National 2017

Turkey, 16 lbs. 21.92 20.96 22.74

Milk, 1 gallon whole 3.18 3.21 2.99

Cream, half pint 1.75 1.90 2.08

Rolls, 12 1.96 2.03 2.26

Relish tray (1 lb. carrots/celery) .69 .79 .74

Fresh cranberries, 12 oz. 2.37 2.30 2.43

Pumpkin pie mix, 29 oz. 3.20 3.27 3.21

Pie shells (2) 2.40 2.46 2.45

Cube stuffing, 14 oz. 2.89 2.68 2.81

Sweet potatoes, 3 lbs. 3.30 3.36 3.52

Green peas, 1 lb. 1.44 1.58 1.53

Miscellaneous ingredients 2.81 2.72 2.72

TOTAL $47.91 $47.26 $49.12

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau is the state's largest farm organization.