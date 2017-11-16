Too many leaves; Wausau yard waste site to stay open longer - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Too many leaves; Wausau yard waste site to stay open longer

Posted:
By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

The city announced Thursday its yard waste site will remain open one week longer than originally scheduled due to many leaves still on the trees and debris throughout the city.

The new closing date is Sunday, Nov. 26 at 5 p.m., the city said in a statement.

Here's the additional schedule for next week:

  • Monday, 9 a.m. to 6 pm.
  • Tuesday, 9 a.m.to 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Thursday, Thanksgiving. CLOSED
  • Friday, CLOSED
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CLOSED FOR THE SEASON)

The site, for residents of the city only, is located at the east end of East Chellis Street.

