McCarthy: Aaron Rodgers making "good progress"

Green Bay Packers fans are closely following every move made by injured quarterback Aaron Rodgers, hoping he'll return to the field before the season ends.

No. 12 joined his team at practice Wednesday. He took part in a rehab workout that included numerous collarbone and shoulder movement exercises. He also took snaps and ran.

Head Coach Mike McCarthy spoke to the media Thursday, saying the staff are optimistic about Rodgers' recovery.

"Definitely, I think he's making really good progress. I know the training staff, and the strength/conditioning staff are very pleased where he is. He's moving right along," McCarthy said.

Rodgers has been out of the line up since Oct. 15. He broke his collarbone during the Packers-Vikings game. He is not eligible to join the team for practice drills for another two weeks, and then will be eligible to return to the field on December 17 against the Carolina Panthers.

Aaron Rodgers back out on the practice field today. First time we have seen him out there since his injury. Did some stretching and running and even made a few throwing motions with the injured right arm. #Packers pic.twitter.com/i1yIWKR0Y0 — Brandon Kinnard (@BKnewsline9) November 15, 2017

Rodgers had surgery, which he says included inserting a metal plate he'll carry for the rest of his life.

Rodgers' teammates are also happy to see their MVP QB back out on the field.

"For a guy who just had surgery several weeks ago, and you wouldn't be able to tell that he had surgery, so we still have to wait, but it's good to see," says linebacker Clay Matthews. "At the same time we still have to hold up our end of the bargain and steal a few wins throughout these next several weeks in hopes that we have a shot with him coming back."

Wide receiver Davante Adams said, "I was peeking over there looking at him too. He looked good so far, so once he gets healed up I know we are going to be excited to have him back.."

In other news, running back Ty Montgomery practiced with the rehab group after injuring his ribs in the Packers-Bears game.

The Packers host the Baltimore Ravens Sunday at noon.