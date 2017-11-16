Virtual reality teaches SPASH students about distracted driving

Service members gave students at Stevens Point Area Senior High a lesson in distracted driving using virtual reality.

"Giving awareness to students on not texting and driving," Sgt. Joshua Withers said. "Or being under any type of influence with alcohol or illegal drug substances."

Organizers used two simulators in the training. One was an indoor virtual reality screen that prompted students to text while behind the wheel, while trying to stay on the road.

In the other exercise, students actually drove a vehicle through a cone course while wearing goggles that depicted being under the influence of various substances.

"This is the first stage, this is where they're learning to crawl while driving," Sgt. Withers said. "So if we teach them now, they'll know what not to do an they'll know the consequences from day one."

The group running the event has been teaching high school students about these dangers since July.

They will be in Wausau Friday.