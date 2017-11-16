Wisconsin tribe asks federal officials to probe teen's death

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A northern Wisconsin tribe wants federal officials to investigate why a sheriff's deputy shot and killed a teenager on the tribe's reservation.

Ashland County Sheriff's Deputy Brock Mrdjenovich shot and killed 14-year-old Jason Pero on Nov. 8 on the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa's reservation.

The state Department of Justice says Pero lunged at Mrdjenovich with a butcher knife. That agency is still investigating the incident.

WDIO-TV reported Thursday that the Bad River tribal council doesn't agree with the state's account and has asked the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division to investigate.

Pero called 911 prior to the shooting to report a man walking around with a knife, giving his own physical description, according to the DOJ.