Judge refuses to lower bail in Clark County fatal OWI crash

NEILLSVILLE (WAOW) - A judge Thursday refused to reduce the bail for a 31-year-old Stanley man accused in a fatal drunken driving crash, according to online Clark County court records.

Jacob Person is charged with two felonies - homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and operating a vehicle with a suspended license causing death - in the Oct. 13 crash near Withee that killed Tasha Ley, 31, of Stanley.

She was a passenger in a sports utility vehicle driven by Person that slammed into a tractor pulling a manure spreader and rolled several times, the sheriff's department said.

The crash happened when the tractor, driven by a 56-year-old rural Withee man, was attempting to make a left hand turn and the SUV tried to pass it, striking a tractor tire, the sheriff said.

Person's bond was set at $10,000 and a judge refused Person's request to lower it to $1,000 cash, court records said.