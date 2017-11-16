St. Mary's Springs scores 28 unanswered points to top Iola-Scandinavia in Division 6 state championship

Iola-Scandinavia's dream of a WIAA state football championship came to an end Thursday as the Thunderbirds lost to perennial powerhouse St. Mary's Springs (Fond du Lac) 35-12.

The T-Birds jumped out to a 12-7 lead behind two touchdown runs from leading rusher Bryce Huettner. They had a chance to extend the lead late in the first half, but Huettner fumbled inside the Ledgers 30-yard-line. Springs recovered and stormed down the field to score the go-ahead touchdown at the end of the half.

Riding that momentum, the Ledgers outscored Iola-Scan 21-0 in the second half. The most crushing possession of the game was a 14-play, 96-yard touchdown drive that took 6:10 off the clock.

St. Mary's Springs was 6-9 on third down conversions throughout the game, including 3-3 on that drive.

Springs quarterback Mitch Waechter accounted for four total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing, one receiving) and 240 total yards in the win. Iola-Scandinavia was led by Huettner, a junior, who rushed for 213 yards and the team's only two touchdowns.

This was Iola-Scandinavia's third time playing in the state championship game, and the school has now lost all three (1998, 2007).

St. Mary Springs has now won seven WIAA state championships, tying Edgar, Stratford and Lancaster for the most all-time.