WAUSAU (WAOW) - Queenie is an older dog available for adoption at the Humane Society of Marathon County in Wausau.

Shelter volunteers say the Alaskan husky is is 7 1/2 years old, playful and loves her toys.

She would do best in a home without young children because she has not spent much time around them, shelter workers say.

Because it is Senior Pet Adoption Month in November, her fee is reduced to $62.50 plus tax.

For more information contact the shelter at 715-845-2810 or click here