Micon Cinema deal being restructured for vacant Sears building in Wausau

The Wausau Economic and Development Committee meets Thursday evening to discuss the vacant Sears building. City leaders said that the Micon Cinema deal is being restructured.

It's been more than a year since Sears closed. The city then purchased the building so they could have a say in what happens.

A movie theater was supposed to take over the building, however due to a breakdown in negotiations with mall owners, the deal fell apart.

Late October, city leaders told Newsline 9 there has been interest in the building but wouldn't elaborate.

This is a developing story.