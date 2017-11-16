Micon Cinema deal being restructured for vacant Sears building i - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Micon Cinema deal being restructured for vacant Sears building in Wausau

Posted:
By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

The Wausau Economic and Development Committee meets Thursday evening to discuss the vacant Sears building. City leaders said that the Micon Cinema deal is being restructured.

It's been more than a year since Sears closed. The city then purchased the building so they could have a say in what happens.

A movie theater was supposed to take over the building, however due to a breakdown in negotiations with mall owners, the deal fell apart.

Late October, city leaders told Newsline 9 there has been interest in the building but wouldn't elaborate.

This is a developing story.

