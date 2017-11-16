Wausau man sentenced to 7 years in federal prison in heroin prob - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau man sentenced to 7 years in federal prison in heroin probe

Posted:
By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
MADISON (WAOW) - A 34-year-old Wausau man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison for distributing heroin, Acting U.S. Attorney Jeffrey M. Anderson said Thursday.

Alfred Wilson pleaded guilty in July and was sentenced Tuesday in the scheme that involved the distribution of at least 100 grams but less than 400 grams of heroin, Anderson said in a statement.

One hundred grams is equivalent of 3 1/2 ounces.

Wilson said the conviction of a man with several felony drug convictions and involvement in crimes involving violence helps combat "the heroin problem plaguing communities throughout Wisconsin."


 

