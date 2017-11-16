Oneida Co. man arrested after hours long standoff with police

A Rhinelander man was arrested late Thursday afternoon after a hours long standoff with police.

21-year-old Mathew Smith was taken to jail for domestic violence along with several other possible charges after holing up inside a home for six hours.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Department, they were called to a home in the town of Crescent Thursday morning on reports of a man with a gun threatening to kill himself and others. However, the report later changed that the man had a knife instead.

There were several other people in the home with Smith, including a child. Within 30 minutes of police arriving, everyone but Smith left the home. He was taken into custody six hours later.

No other details are being released at this time.