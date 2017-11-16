Wausau East football coach Tom Tourtillott steps down - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau East football coach Tom Tourtillott steps down

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

Wausau East head football coach Tom Tourtillott has stepped down, Sports Director Brandon Kinnard has confirmed.

Tourtillott coached Wausau East for four seasons, posting a 4-33 record over that time. After its struggles, East left the Valley Football Association following the 2016 season.

