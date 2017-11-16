Medford woman speaks after escaping apartment fire

A woman hospitalized after being trapped inside a small apartment complex that erupted into flames Tuesday evening said she did not know whether or not she was going to make it out.

Jennifer Rithmiller arrived at her upstairs apartment on East Division Street in Medford and smelled smoke.

"I just thought someone was burning something," Rithmiller said. "The smell got stronger and I saw the smoke coming through the floor."

Rithmiller said she knew she had to get out of the building, but billowing black smoke already filled the complex.

"I open the [apartment] door and there's just black smoke out in the hallways," she said. "I held my breath and tried to go out a couple different times, but I couldn't, so I just ended up breathing in a lot of smoke."

Blinded by the smoke, Rithmiller used a wall to guide herself down the stairs and heard a neighbor yelling. She eventually escaped the blaze.

"It was hot, yea, I couldn't see anything. The smoke was really bad and it was kind of burning my eyes," she said.

Since the incident, Rithmiller continues to relive the nightmare that could've ended much worse.

"It's been really hard to sleep. I wake up panicked and stuff because I just smell smoke," she said. "I'm just glad I gout out."

Rithmiller, two other tenants and a Medford police officer were treated for smoke inhalation and later released.

Rithmiller and the other tenants are displaced from the home and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

A cause for the fire is still under investigation.