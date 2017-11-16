More affordable and easier to prepare holiday meals in Wausau

Holiday meals this year will cost less in Wisconsin. Studies show the 2017 Thanksgiving meal will cost less than last year's total and beats the national average.

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau released their annual survey on Thursday. This year's Thanksgiving meal for ten is estimated to cost $47.91. Wisconsin's average cost is about 50 cents lower than last year's and almost $2.00 less than the farm bureau's national average.

And to make your turkey dinner a bit easier to prepare, an area grocery store also offers services that can make Thanksgiving less hectic.

Trig's in Wausau provides pre-made Thanksgiving dinner boxes to order and pick-up.



"Depending on the size we have a large turkey dinner, small turkey dinner, a ham dinner and then sides that you can buy just with the box," said Jay Schlitz, Assistant Deli Manager at Trig's.

Newsline 9 tried shopping for similar ingredients to the $59 small "heat and serve" turkey dinner, without condiments or seasoning. We put about two pounds of potatoes, two pounds of classic herb stuffing, one and a half pounds of green beans, one quart of turkey gravy, one pint of cranberry sauce and three pounds of turkey in our shopping cart. The groceries rang up to $54.83. Prices were close, but our items were still not pre-cooked.

"About 3 weeks ago we launched Trig's To Go," said Richard Berghahn, the Trig's To Go manager.

The store has a new service with two online ordering options: click and collect, or delivery.

"Each week it keeps getting busier and busier," said Berghahn.

Items can be selected online and either picked up at the store or sent to your doorstep.

"Mothers with children and they don't have to shop with their kids one less thing they have to worry about, elderly that can't really get out much they do the delivery and they just love that we're doing this for them," Berghahn said.

The American Farm Bureau predicts thanksgiving dinner in the state will cost less than $5 per person.