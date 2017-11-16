UPDATE: Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Tomahawk

The gunman suspected of fatally shooting one person in Tomahawk is in custody, according to a Tomahawk Police Department Official.

The Chippewa County Sheriff's department says the suspect was arrested at the Walmart in Lake Hallie.

No other details are being released.

One person is dead after a shooting in Tomahawk Thursday night, according the Tomahawk Police Chief.

It happened at a residence on West Mohawk Drive between 5:30 and 6 p.m. Police are not identifying the suspect or the victim but said that the victim was a male and they are both adults.

The chief said there were two people inside the home at the time. The shooter and the victim knew each other, but were not related. They are still trying to figure out a motive for the shooting.

"We don't have that narrowed down yet, we are in the process of running leads and covering every avenue we can cover to find out what triggered somebody, what would cause somebody to do this," said Tomahawk Police Chief Al Elvin.

Police know who the shooter is and say they are trying to locate them and make an arrest.

The chief said the shooting was an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

This is the first shooting homicide in Tomahawk in nearly a decade. Elvin said it's a quiet, close community that looks out for each other.

"Tragic incident, I wish it wasn't part of the law enforcement trade, but unfortunately it's something we have to deal with," said Elvin.

People in the area said they were shocked for something like this to happen in the community.

"Being this close, and the fact that I was outside and the gunshots I heard were a result of this incident, it's pretty shocking to be honest," said Paul Link, who works in the area.

