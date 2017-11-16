Senior QB Glodowski leads Amherst to third straight state championship

Behind 318 and four rushing touchdowns from senior quarterback Marcus Glodowski, Amherst clinched its third straight WIAA state football championship Thursday with a 28-21 win over Lake Country Lutheran.

Glodowski rushed for a Division 5 state championship record 269 yards in the win and accounted for all four of the Falcons' touchdowns.

With Amherst trailing 21-14 in the fourth quarter, Glodowski led a five-play, 59 yard scoring drive to tie the game at 21-21. He then led another five-play, 70 yard drive culminating with a five-yard touchdown run. On the ensuring LCL drive, Glodowski intercepted a pass to clinch the game for the Falcons.

Amherst has now won four state championships in six seasons, continuing to establish itself as a small-school powerhouse in the state of Wisconsin.