Huge fire breaks out at Pennsylvania senior living community

By Curtis Rauen, Evening Producer
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) -- A huge fire has broken out at a senior living community in Pennsylvania.

The blaze was reported just before 11 p.m. Thursday at Barclay Friends Senior Living Community in West Chester, about 35 miles west of Philadelphia.

WPVI-TV reports emergency crews are transporting people from the scene. There was no immediate word on any injuries.

It's unclear what sparked the fire.

